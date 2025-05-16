Late Offense Leads Lancaster Past Long Island

May 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 6-4 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

Long Island plated the game's first run in the top of the fifth inning on Ronaldo Flores' RBI groundout to short. The Ducks doubled the lead to two in the sixth on Justin O'Conner's sacrifice fly to center field. Two more runs in the seventh on Cody Thomas' RBI single to left plus a wild pitch and throwing error that scored JC Encarnacion made it 4-0 Flock.

Lancaster rallied for four runs in the seventh to tie the game at four. Nick Lucky's two-run home run to right, an error that plated Yeison Coca and an RBI single by Mason Martin did the damage. A two-out, two-run homer to right by Brandon Wagner in the eighth gave the Stormers the lead for good.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Ducks starter Zach Plesac tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six. Stormers starter Keylan Killgore pitched five and one-third innings of two-run ball, giving up four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Michael McAvene (1-0) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two. Mark Washington (1-2) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits in one inning. Kyle Johnson earned his first save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out the side.

Thomas led the Ducks offensively with two hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (0-0, 4.90) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers righty Tim Brennan (0-1, 5.82).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 23, to open a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







