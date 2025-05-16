Late Struggles Doom Rockers

May 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, NC.- The High Point Rockers and Lexington Legends were deadlocked 1-1 through the first six innings on Friday night before the Legends exploded for 10 runs in the final three innings to subdue the Rockers 11-3 in front of 2,128 fans at Truist Point.

Lexington started its late surge in the seventh inning against reliever Matt Frisbee when he allowed a pair of hits and a walk to load the bases for the Legends. Andy Atwood delivered a two-run double to put the Legends up 3-1 and Xane Washington's two-run single gave Lexington a 5-1 advantage. Pedro Gonzalez then smacked a two-run homer as Lexington surged ahead 7-1.

Lexington starter Tanner Tully (W, 1-2) kept the Rockers in check through his six innings of work, allowing just three hits, one being a solo homer to Evan Edwards leading off the fourth that tied the game 1-1.

The Legends took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Colin Burgess singled and scored on a Brady Whalen single.

Lexington tacked on four more runs in the ninth off reliever Stevie Branche. The Rockers rallied briefly in the ninth with Ben Aklinski blasting a solo homer and Nick Longhi driving in a run with a single.

The loss moves Lexington and High Point into a tie for the Atlantic League's South Division with identical 13-6 records.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at 6:35 pm at Truist Point where fans will receive a free recyclable tote bag.







