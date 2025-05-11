Solter Steadies, Aklinski Slams Rockers past Gastonia

May 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Ben Aklinski hit his ninth career grand slam as a Rocker and Matt Solter scattered seven hits over 6.1 innings to lead High Point to a 5-4 win over Gastonia on Sunday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park. The win gave the Rockers a 2-1 series win and marked High Point's fifth consecutive series win to start the season.

Aklinski's slam lifted the Rockers from a 2-0 deficit in the third inning and gave High Point a 4-2 advantage.

Solter allowed a couple of early runs including a leadoff homer by Kevin Watson, Jr. in the bottom of the first inning and an RBI single off the bat of Jack Reinheimer in the second. But Solter settled down and did not allow a run over the next four innings until Reinheimer hit a solo homer in the seventh to cut High Point's lead to 4-3. Solter departed after walking Watson before Justin Wylie doubled into the right field corner off reliever Jacob Edwads (W, 2-1) to tie the game at 4-4.

In the top of the ninth, the Rockers put two men onboard against Gastonia reliever Bryan Blanton (L, 0-1) when Evan Edwards singled off the glove of second baseman Justin Wylie, scoring Max Viera from second and giving the Rockers a 5-4 lead.

Stevie Branche (S, 2) came on in the ninth to preserve the win. He pitched around a single by Watson before retiring the final two Peppers to give the Rockers the win.

Aidan Brewer and Viera each had a pair of hits for the Rockers.

The victory lifts the Rockers to 11-4 on the season and a tie for first place in the Atlantic League's South Division with Lexington. The Rockers and Legends, along with the York Revolution, share the top record in the ALPB at 11-4.

After an off-day on Monday, High Point will start a three-game series at Lexington on Tuesday night.

NOTES: Aklinski is High Point's all-time leader in grand slams with nine. .. His nine slams have come in 385 games as a Rocker. .. For comparison, the active MLB leader in grand slams is Manny Machado of San Diego with 12 in 1,773 career games. .. The Rockers signed MLB veteran OF Jordan Luplow and he was in the starting line-up, batting fifth and playing left field. .. Max Viera started at second base on Sunday, marking his fourth different position this week. .. He started at third base on Wednesday, at shortstop Thursday and Friday and in left field on Saturday.







