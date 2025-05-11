Revs Blast Boxcars for Third Straight Win

May 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution put together another complete effort, blasting the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 11-2 on Saturday night at Meritus Park for their third consecutive victory. York improves to 10-4, moving back into sole possession of first place in the North Division while remaining tied for the league's best record through 14 games.

Jalen Miller ignited things right away, hustling out an infield single to start the game. Miller outhustled the Boxcars on a passed ball going first to third and scored as Marty Costes lined a sac fly to right for an immediate 1-0 lead.

Osvaldo Abreu tagged a solo homer to left center, tying the score at 1-1 in the second on his fifth long ball of the year.

The Revs took the lead for good with a five-run third inning. Ryan Higgins singled, Miller walked, and Costes was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Frankie Tostado drilled a two-run single to right, and after a walk to Brandon Lewis, Alerick Soularie lined a sac fly to center to plate the inning's third run. Michael Berglund put a capper on the rally with a two-out, two-run double down the right field line as York's lead swelled to 6-1.

Abreu lined a two-out RBI single to right in the bottom of the fifth, but Revs starter Wes Scott (1-1) allowed nothing further, holding Hagerstown to two runs on five hits over six solid innings, striking out eight which came within one of matching his career high.

Higgins busted it open, blasting a three-run homer to left center in the top of the sixth as his first of the year made it a 9-2 York lead.

Jeffrey Wehler beat out an RBI infield single in the seventh to plate one more, and Tostado wound down the offense's showing with a solo homer to right in the top of the eighth.

Revs pitchers held the Boxcars without a hit over the final four innings to combine on the five-hitter.

Lukas Galdoni struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief, and Ian Churchill whiffed the final two to end it with a scoreless ninth as York pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters for the second straight night and third time in the last four games. It marked their fifth game of 14 strikeouts or more this season.

The Revs offense tied a season-high with 11 runs for the third time this season and second time in three contests.

York improves to a franchise best 5-0 on the road and the Revs are now 4-1 against the Boxcars as they go for a road sweep on Sunday at 2 p.m. as York righty Tyler Palm (0-0, 5.27) faces Hagerstown's Matt Reitz (0-0, 4.91). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:40 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2025

Revs Blast Boxcars for Third Straight Win - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.