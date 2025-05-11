Sac Fly Beats Stormers

May 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

For the second straight game, the Lancaster Stormers pitched well enough to win, but the bats would not produce.

In contrast to Saturday night's 1-0 loss, the Stormers had 10 hits on Sunday afternoon, but three double plays and eight missed bunt attempts limited the run scoring, and the Stormers eventually fell on a ninth inning sacrifice fly, 3-2.

It was the Stormers sixth one-run loss of the season and fifth in the eight-game skid.

Taylor Kohlwey led off the ninth with a sharp single into center off Ryley Gilliam (1-1), and JC Encarnacion followed with a base hit just beyond Joseph Carpenter's outstretched glove to send Kohlwey to second. The right-hander bounced back with a strikeout of Ronaldo Flores, but Jack Lynch drew a walk to load the bases.

Ross Peeples brought Nick Lucky in from center to serve as a fifth infielder, but the ploy did not work as Lizandro Rodriguez lofted a fly ball to Ledarious Clark in right field. Clark's throw was online to the plate but arrived after Kohlwey's slide as the winning tally scored.

Lancaster took a 1-0 lead on the first three batters of the afternoon. Nick Ward opened the day with a double into the right field corner. Yeison Coca walked after failing to bunt Ward to third. Alex Isola also could not get a bunt down but followed with a single to left center to plate the run. Peeples then had Joseph Carpenter bunt, but the ball was pushed just ahead of the plate, resulting in a force at third. The inning fizzled from there.

Long Island did lay down a sacrifice bunt in the fifth as Chad Pike advanced Rodriguez and River Town to third and second, respectively. Cody Thomas banged a single into left center to score the only two runs off starter Tim Brennan, who worked six.

Andrew Semo singled home Carpenter with two outs in the sixth to tie the score.

Brennan, Scott Engler and Phil Diehl combined to retire 10 straight Long Island batters before the ninth inning.

Tim Melville (1-0) pitched the top of the ninth to earn the win for the Ducks.

Lancaster will send Noah Skirrow (1-1) to the hill on Tuesday against Hagerstown, whose likely starter is lefty Mike Kickham. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: The run off Gilliam ended the streak of success for the right-handers in Lancaster's pen at 25.1 innings...Brennan threw the second straight quality start for the Stormers...Ward, Isola, Carpenter and Brandon Wagner all had two-hit days.







