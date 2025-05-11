Simoneit's Blast Launches Revs to Another Road Sweep

(Hagerstown, Md.): William Simoneit crushed a home run to lead off the ninth as the York Revolution pulled off another victory late in a close game, edging the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 5-4 on Mother's Day afternoon to complete a weekend sweep at Meritus Park. York improves to a league-best 11-4 on the season, the best 15-game start in franchise history, having won four straight while increasing its first place lead to 2.0 games in the North Division.

York scored in the first inning for the third time in as many games on the weekend as Jalen Miller ripped a hit to left on the game's first pitch and with reckless abandon, hustled it into a double with a hard slide at second. Marty Costes followed with an RBI single to right center on the game's second pitch, spotting the Revs an instantaneous 1-0 lead.

Working on short rest due to a doubleheader earlier in the week, Revs starter Tyler Palm handled the first three innings in scoreless fashion increasing his scoreless streak to 8.2 consecutive frames.

Chad Coles worked a scoreless fourth but was dinged for two runs in the fifth as Hagerstown went ahead 2-1. Chris Kwitzer led off with a triple that was nearly caught by Costes against the fence in right and scored on Welington Dotel's sac fly to tie it up. Gary Mattis drew a two-out walk and raced home on Jesus Lujano's double down the right field line for the go-ahead tally.

The Revs immediately answered in a big way in the sixth, scoring three times to go back in front, 4-2. Ryan Higgins led off with a deep drive to the track in left center that was dropped by Mattis for an error. Mason Walker was called upon to bunt but took a walk from reliever Branden Noriega to put the first two aboard. Miller laced a two-run triple to the gap in left center and Costes socked an RBI double to right plating Miller with his league-leading 20th run scored.

York righty Dallas Woolfolk debuted with a 1-2-3 sixth after the former Oakland Athletics prospect and Ole Miss star signed with the team the day before.

Hagerstown rallied in the seventh as Dotel greeted Noah Denoyer with a double to left center and Mattis worked a one-out walk. Lujano bounced one toward the hole at second, reaching on an error to load the bases. Joe Campagna's sac fly to right brought the Boxcars within a run, and Chad Sedio tapped a check swing infield single in front of the plate to tie the game at 4-4 with a pair of unearned runs.

Mauricio Llovera (2-0) kept it tied with a scoreless eighth, striking out Isaias Quiroz looking to leave a runner at third.

Simoneit led off the ninth with his tape measure blast to left field, launching the Revs back in front, 5-4 on his second long ball of the year.

Cam Robinson notched his fifth save of the season and 60th save of his pro career with a scoreless ninth, working around a leadoff single and striking out Sedio to end it.

York overcame a taxed bullpen and a short-rest start to earn the victory, while also overcoming a long drought from the offense for the second time in the series, as Hagerstown starter Matt Reitz retired the remaining 14 batters he faced for 15 outs after being tagged for two knocks and an early run on his first two pitches of the day.

Boxcars closer Rafael Kelly was brought in to escape a two-out rally in the eighth and left the bases loaded when Michael Berglund's deep fly died at the track in left. Kelly (1-2) was asked to get more than three outs for the second time in the series and suffered his second loss, surrendering Simoneit's bomb an inning later.

Notes: The Revs are now off to the best 15-game start in franchise history at 11-4. The Revs are 6-0 on the road to begin the season with sweeps at Gastonia and Hagerstown. Their sweep at Meritus Park is their fourth in five visits all-time to western Maryland as they now own a 12-3 mark all-time at Hagerstown. York took five of six in the weeklong home-and-home series between the two teams. The last at-bat victory is the fourth of the season for the Revs and the comeback win is their fifth. York improves to 4-1 when being tied after eight innings. The Revs are now 7-2 in games decided by two runs or fewer.

