Comeback Falls Short as Magic Number Remains Two

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution battled back but dropped their homestand opener to the Staten Island FerryHawks, 6-5 on Friday night in front of 4,584 fans at WellSpan Park. York's magic number to clinch a first half division title and a playoff berth remains at two as they lead the North by seven games with eight to play before the midway point.

Staten Island took an early lead as Pablo Sandoval singled up the middle for a two-out RBI in the first.

Revs starter Wes Scott kept it a 1-0 deficit into the fourth when Eddy Diaz took advantage of a pair of walks with a bases loaded RBI groundout, but that's all that Scott allowed as the deficit sat at 2-0.

The Revs got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out RBI single into left center by Jeremy Arocho.

In a huge spot, Scott escaped a bases loaded, no-out jam in the fifth, retiring Brandon Martorano on a pop out and coaxing Aaron Takacs to hit into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Armed with momentum, the Revs drew even as Jalen Miller launched his 10th home run of the year, a solo shot to left center tying the game at 2-2 in the fifth.

Staten Island recovered that momentum and then some, rallying for four runs in the sixth. Alberto Osuna started the rally with a two-strike bloop single to shallow right, and Cristhian Rodriguez capitalized with an opposite field two-run homer to left, his third in just six games with the FerryHawks and second against York. With one out, Shayne Fontana restarted a rally with a double to right, and Mark Contreras tripled off the top of the left center wall to plate one more. Matt Scheffler added a sac fly to center as the FerryHawks took control with a 6-2 lead.

The Revs kept the pressure on, taking advantage of leadoff walks to score runs in the sixth and seventh.

Brandon Lewis walked and stole second, setting up Arocho for a two-out RBI single to right in the sixth.

William Simoneit ripped an RBI single off the glove of Rodriguez' backhand try to bring York within 6-4 in the seventh.

Jaylin Davis cracked an opposite field homer to right, his sixth long ball in 18 games with York, leading off the home eighth as the Revs made it a one-run game at 6-5.

York's string of five consecutive innings with a run ended when Staten Island closer Robbie Baker retired the side in order in the ninth for his fourth save as the comeback bid fell a run short.

Dallas Woolfolk (1-1) had allowed just five runs all year but was charged with four runs in the sixth, absorbing the loss.

Tyler Palm, Ian Churchill, and Parker Bugg all recorded scoreless outings out of the bullpen to give the Revs a chance at a comeback.

Scott held Staten Island to two runs in five innings despite a season-high-tying six walks in a no-decision.

Notes: York is just 2-5 vs Staten Island on the season (1-3 at home). Miller has homered in three of the last four games, tying Simoneit for the team lead with 10 round trippers. Marty Costes (2-for-5) extended his on-base streak to 38 consecutive games, now the league's longest of the season; it is the third longest in Revs history. Simoneit drove in his 20th run in the last 16 games. Staten Island had the leadoff batter reach in seven of nine innings while York had its leadoff man reach safely in six of nine innings, including five consecutive frames from the fourth through the eighth (all five scored).

The Revs have a chance to clinch a first half title on Saturday night with a win and a Long Island loss vs Hagerstown. York will host Staten Island at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Chris Vallimont (1-1, 6.52) faces FerryHawks righty Dylan Sabia (debut).







