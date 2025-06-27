Blue Crabs Spoil Legends' Night as Rock's Historic Homer Streak Ends at Eight

June 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Waldorf, MD - The Lexington Legends came into Friday night's game with more than just playoff implications on the line. Dylan Rock, who had homered in eight straight games, was chasing professional baseball history. One more long ball and he would've stood alone with nine consecutive games with a home run, breaking the all-time record. But in a wild 8-7 loss to Southern Maryland, Rock's streak came to an end - one swing shy of etching his name into the record books.

Still, for most of the night, Lexington looked like the team making a statement in the South Division chase. Curtis Terry was unstoppable at the plate with four hits and three RBIs, and the Legends rode a four-run third inning to a 7-1 lead entering the late stages. Solid efforts from starter Dustin Beggs and reliever Jose Acosta had things under control. Then the bullpen door opened in the ninth - and everything fell apart.

Southern Maryland, also in the thick of the playoff race and trying to gain ground on the High Point Rockers, roared back with a six-run ninth. The game flipped in a flash, with clutch hits from Alejandro De Aza and Willie Estrada fueling the rally. Jonathan Haab, who took the loss, couldn't stop the bleeding as the Blue Crabs walked it off with a sacrifice fly from Pearce Howard, stunning the Legends in the series opener.

It was a night of extremes for Lexington - full of promise, record-chasing anticipation, and then late-inning heartbreak. Rock's streak may have ended, but his historic run remains a bright spot in the Legends' push for the postseason. With Southern Maryland also refusing to fade, the South Division remains a dogfight.

There's no time to dwell. The Legends will need to shake off the sting quickly and regroup as the series continues tomorrow at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Rockers are still out front, but games like Friday night in Waldorf are reminders that one swing - or one meltdown - can change the trajectory of the race.







