Dirty Birds and City of Charleston Add Netting for GoMart Ballpark Upgrade

June 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release









New netting at GoMart Ballpark, home of the Charleston Dirty Birds

Charleston, WV- The Charleston Dirty Birds and the City of Charleston have extended the protective netting at GoMart Ballpark to increase fan safety. The plans for this project started over three years ago when Major League Baseball announced all Partner League teams were expected to expand protective netting from foul pole to foul pole.

"The completion of this project is a direct result of our partnership with the City of Charleston," said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds CEO/Owner. We have worked closely with them for the last three years to improve the safety at the ballpark, which is our top priority."

Following Major League Baseball guidelines, the new netting extends to edge of the grandstands with openings at the clubhouse, bullpens, and gate openings. These entry points still allow for fans to receive autographs and enter the field for in-game entertainment.

"Dirty Birds' games bring together residents and visitors from throughout the city and region. Ensuring a safe environment for everyone in attendance is a top priority for the City of Charleston and the Dirty Birds," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "We are thrilled to partner with the Dirty Birds to help ensure GoMart Ballpark continues to be a welcoming, comfortable, and safe space for all fans - no matter where they are sitting."

The City of Charleston and the Dirty Birds have worked closely on ballpark improvements since the opening in 2005, including the upgrade to artificial turf in 2022; however, this is the first upgrade surrounding fan safety in over 18 years when the protective netting was extended to behind the dugouts.

The upgrades will make its debut for the upcoming homestand that starts Friday, June 27 at 6:35pm against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. The finishing touches of adding extra gates and netting towards the bullpens will be completed later next month. This weekend home stand including West Virginia Celebration Day with a blanket giveaway, two fireworks nights on June 28 and July 3, Bluey Night, Toy Drive, and Salute to Service Night. For more information on the upcoming games, visit dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

