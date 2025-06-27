Ducks Defeat Flying Boxcars in One-Run Affair

June 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y., June27, 2025) -The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 4-3 on Fridaynight in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

LongIsland took a 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the second inning on an RBI doubleby Justin O'Conner, a run-scoring single from Chad Pike and a bases loaded walkissued to Cody Thomas against Hagerstown starting pitcher David Richardson. TheDucks made it 4-0 in their favor in the third thanks to an O'Conner sacrificefly to left field.

TheFlying Boxcars got to within 4-3 in the sixth by way of a three-run home run toleft field off the bat of Cary Arbolida versus Ducks starter Juan Hillman. Thevisitors would get no closer as the bullpen trio of Brad Case, Jacob Asa and JonahDipoto fired two and one-third scoreless frames and four strikeouts, withDipoto notching his first career save in a Flock uniform.

Hillman(3-4) picked up the win after allowing three runs on four hits across six andtwo-thirds innings pitched to go along with a walk and seven strikeouts as thesouthpaw tallied his third quality start of the season. Richardson (2-8) wastagged with the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits in one andtwo-thirds innings of work, walking three and striking out one.

TaylorKohlwey had three hits for Long Island, while River Town registered a pair ofsingles and walks to give him a team-leading 18 multi-hit performances in 2025.

