Big Night for Bats Lifts Ducks to Victory

June 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 10-8 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a bases loaded hit by pitch of Shayne Fontana, an RBI groundout from Cristhian Rodriguez and an RBI single by Aaron Takacs off Ducks starter Mitchell Senger. Long Island responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Troy Viola and JC Encarnacion off FerryHawks starter Shane Barringer to get within a run. River Town's RBI single to right field in the second tied the game at three.

The Ducks took a 6-3 lead in the third on Roldani Baldwin's sacrifice fly to center and a two-run single to left by Chris Roller. The FerryHawks closed to within a run in the fifth on a throwing error that scored Eddy Diaz and a sac fly to right by Brandon Martorano, but Kole Kaler's sac fly to left in the bottom of fifth widened the gap to 7-5.

Another sac fly by Martorano in the seventh made it a one-run game once again, but the Ducks got the run back on Roller's RBI triple to right-center in the bottom of the frame. Baldwin pushed Long Island's advantage up to 10-6 in the eighth with a two-out, two-run home run to left field. Staten Island closed back to within two in the ninth on Rodriguez's two-run single, but the tying runs were stranded on base.

Senger did not factor into the decision but pitched four innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on two hits and five walks with one strikeout. Tim Melville (3-0) earned the win, tossing three innings, allowing one unearned run on a hit and two walks while striking out three. Barringer (2-3) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks in three innings with two strikeouts.

Johnson led the Ducks with three hits, two runs and two walks. Roller added two hits, three RBIs and a walk, while Town and Viola each had two hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Friday night when they open a three-game set with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Tote Bags, courtesy of PaintCare. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Left-hander Juan Hillman (2-4, 6.47) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty David Richardson (2-7, 6.17).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.