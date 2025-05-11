Ducks Waddle off to Series Sweep of Stormers

May 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 3-2 in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster struck first in the opening inning on Alex Isola's RBI single to center field off Ducks starter Juan Hillman. It stayed that way until the fifth when Cody Thomas put the Ducks in front 2-1 with a two-run single to left field off Stormers starter Tim Brennan. However, the Stormers tied the game at two in the sixth on an RBI single to right by Andrew Semo.

It remained even until the bottom of the ninth inning. Taylor Kohlwey and JC Encarnacion started the inning with singles, and Jack Lynch drew a one-out walk. That set the stage for Lizandro Rodriguez, who won the game for the Flock with a walk-off sacrifice fly to right field.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Hillman tossed five innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out three. Brennan lasted six innings, conceding two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Tim Melville (1-0) got the win after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, walking one and striking out one. Ryley Gilliam (1-1) took the loss, conceding the winning run on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game set against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Bark in the Park, and fans are welcome to bring their dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game. It's also a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Pat's to fans as they exit the ballpark. It's a Triple Play Tuesday as well, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.