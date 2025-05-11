Rockers Add Former MLB OF Jordan Luplow, Former Rocker Cooper Casad

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Sunday signed former Major League outfielder Jordan Luplow to a contract and placed him on the active roster.

Luplow, 31, is a right-handed hitter with seven seasons of Major League experience. The California native was a third round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014 after he had been named the Mountain West Player of the Year at Fresno State. Luplow made his MLB debut with the Prates in 2017 and played with Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Toronto and Minnesota. He spent the 2024 season with Philadelphia's AAA club in Lehigh Valley, hitting 10 homers and driving in 32 runs in 62 games while hitting .255.

In 362 Major League games, Luplow has hit 47 homers and collected 125 RBI.

The Rockers also signed Cooper Casad, a right-handed pitcher who is returning to High Point for his fourth season. Casad owns a 10-5 all-time record with the Rockers in 42 career appearances including 29 starts.

In other moves, the Rockers activated RHP Matt Frisbee from the inactive list and placed RHP Tommy Doyle and LHP Kent Emanuel on the inactive list. Outfielder Brantley Cutler was released.

The Rockers finish a three-game series at Gastonia this afternoon at 4 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. High Point returns to Truist Point on Friday, May 16 to host the Lexington Legends at 6:35 p.m.







