High Point Rockers Win ALPB South Division First Half Championship

June 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers won the Atlantic League's South Division first half championship with a 5-3 win over the Lancaster Stormers on Saturday night at Truist Point. The Rockers win combined with Southern Maryland's loss to Lexington gave the Rockers the title.

High Point (38-18) wins the division over the second place Blue Crabs (31-25). It is the second South Division first half title for the Rockers in the last three years. As first half champions, the Rockers have earned a berth in the ALPB League Championship Series against the second half South Division champion.

The Rockers fell behind 1-0 when Lancaster's Evan Alexander opened the game with a walk and scored on an infield ground out by Joseph Carpenter.

High Point put up four runs in the third to take the lead. After a solo homer from Braxton Davidson knotted the game at 1-1, before Drew Mendoza blasted a three-run shot for a 4-1 advantage.

The lead grew to 5-1 in the fifth when Davidson walked and scored on an infield grounder from Max Viera.

The Stormers rallied in the eighth, touching High Point reliever Stevie Branche for a pair of runs on a two-run double by Mason Martin. Jameson McGrane came on and got the Rockers out of trouble before pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.

Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro (W, 3-2) went five innings and allowed just one hit despite walking five and striking out three. The Stormers did not get another hit until the eighth and the Rockers staff finished with a two-hitter.

Lancaster starter Max Green (L, 0-4) was saddled with the loss, allowing five hits and five runs with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Luis Gonzalez and Mendoza each finished with a pair of hits and Mendoza led all players with three RBI.

The Rockers are slated to take on the Stormers in the series closer on Sunday at 4:05 pm.







