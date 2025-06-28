High Point Rockers Near First Half Championship, Saturday, June 28

The High Point Rockers could clinch the Atlantic league's South Division first half championship and a berth in the postseason playoffs as early as tonight.

The Rockers have a magic number of two: Any combination of two Rocker wins and/or losses by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs would give the Rockers the title.

The Rockers play the Lancaster Stormers at Truist Point tonight at 6:35 p.m. Southern Maryland hosts the Lexington Legends in Waldorf, Md. at the same time.

A Rockers win tonight and a Southern Maryland loss would give the Rockers the title tonight.

An on-field celebration will take place when the Rockers clinch.

The first half champion will advance to the playoffs in September and will also have the opportunity to select where they want to open the playoffs.







