MLB All-Star Trevor Cahill Signs with Ghost Peppers
June 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release
GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers signed former MLB All-Star pitcher Trevor Cahill to a contract on Saturday.
Cahill, 37, spent 13 seasons in the big leagues. The right-hander pitched for nine different teams - Athletics, Diamondbacks, Braves, Cubs, Padres, Royals, Angels, Giants and Pirates.
The Oceanside, California, native was a rookie with the Athletics in 2009. He then became an All-Star in 2010, finishing ninth in American League Cy Young Award voting. During that 2010 season, Cahill went 18-8 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 starts. A year later, he started a league-high 34 games.
Cahill won a World Series title with the Cubs in 2016, posting a 2.74 ERA in 50 relief appearances with Chicago that season.
In his MLB career, Cahill made 361 outings, recording 1,151 strikeouts in over 1,500 innings. He has a career 11.7 bWAR.
Cahill, who most recently pitched in the Mets organization in 2022, joins the Gastonia staff with just over a week remaining in the first half of the season.
