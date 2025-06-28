MLB All-Star Trevor Cahill Signs with Ghost Peppers

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers signed former MLB All-Star pitcher Trevor Cahill to a contract on Saturday.

Cahill, 37, spent 13 seasons in the big leagues. The right-hander pitched for nine different teams - Athletics, Diamondbacks, Braves, Cubs, Padres, Royals, Angels, Giants and Pirates.

The Oceanside, California, native was a rookie with the Athletics in 2009. He then became an All-Star in 2010, finishing ninth in American League Cy Young Award voting. During that 2010 season, Cahill went 18-8 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 starts. A year later, he started a league-high 34 games.

Cahill won a World Series title with the Cubs in 2016, posting a 2.74 ERA in 50 relief appearances with Chicago that season.

In his MLB career, Cahill made 361 outings, recording 1,151 strikeouts in over 1,500 innings. He has a career 11.7 bWAR.

Cahill, who most recently pitched in the Mets organization in 2022, joins the Gastonia staff with just over a week remaining in the first half of the season.







