High Point Clinches At Lancaster Expense

June 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The High Point Rockers advanced to the 2025 Atlantic League playoffs on Saturday evening, defeating the Lancaster Stormers, 5-3, in the middle game of a three-game series at Truist Point.

High Point was unable to celebrate immediately, however. The Rockers had to wait for a final outcome at Southern Maryland where the Lexington Legends took down the Blue Crabs, 8-2, officially cementing the High Point playoff berth.

Max Green (0-4) retired the side in order in four of his six innings, but the third inning was lethal. With one out, lefty slugger Braxton Davidson launched an opposite field homer to tie the game at 1-1. Luis Gonzalez and Max Viera both singled with two outs, and Drew Mendoza staked the host club to a 4-1 lead with a three-run blast to right.

High Point's only other run came in the fifth on a leadoff walk, single and error.

Jonah Scolaro (3-2) loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning on a pair of walks around a single by Nick Ward. Lancaster managed only one run on a force play grounder by Joseph Carpenter.

The Stormers drew four more walks over the next six innings but could not advance a runner beyond first. Finally, in the eighth, right-hander Stevie Branche issued back-to-back walks to Evan Alexander and Ward. Mason Martin cranked a long double to right center, scoring both. Branche struck out Carpenter for the second out of the inning.

Jameson McGrane retired the final four Lancaster hitters for his third save.

Noah Skirrow (6-3) will make the start on Sunday at 4:00 against High Point right-hander Jake Gilbert (0-0).

NOTES: Martin has hit safely in 27 of the last 30 games and has a 21-game on base streak...Nick Lucky lost a seven-game hitting streak...Evan Alexander failed to pick up a hit for the first time in seven games.







