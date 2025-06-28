Ducks Waddle off on Flying Boxcars in Ten Innings

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 9-8 in 10 innings on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 3-0 in the bottom half of the first inning courtesy of a three-run home run to left centerfield off the bat of JC Encarnacion against Flying Boxcars starting pitcher Quinton Martinez. Hagerstown cut the deficit to 3-1 in the third thanks to a solo home run to left by Tyler Williams off Ducks starter David Griffin.

The visitors got to within 3-2 in the fourth on Joe DeLuca's sacrifice fly. The Flock stretched their advantage to 4-2 in the bottom of the frame on a Justin O'Conner run-scoring double. The Flying Boxcars got to within a run a 4-3 in the sixth on DeLuca's RBI base hit. Long Island made it 5-3 one half inning later on O'Conner's second RBI two-base hit of the ballgame.

Hagerstown scored three runs in the seventh to take their first lead of the ballgame at 6-5 on a two-run home run to right field by Dante Leach and an RBI single from Bryce Cannon. River Town's solo blast to right in the last of the seventh knotted the game at six apiece.

DeLuca's two-out RBI base knock in the ninth gave Hagerstown their first lead of the night at 7-6, but O'Conner's third run batted in in the bottom of the ninth came by way of a base hit with Long Island down to their final out of the ballgame. Tyler Williams' RBI double in the tenth put the Flying Boxcars back out in front 8-7, but a popup that was dropped at third base by Alan Alonso at third base on a ball hit by Cody Thomas plated Chris Roller with the tying-run, and then Town hustled down the line from third base with the winning run on a wild pitch thrown by Rafael Kelly as the Ducks tallied their second waddle off victory in 2025.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Griffin allowed three runs on six hits across six innings pitched, walking one and striking out five. Martinez surrendered four runs on one hit in three and one-third innings of work, walking three while striking out six. Jacob Asa (3-1) picked up the win after giving up an unearned run on one hit in one inning of relief to go along with a walk and a strikeout. Kelly (2-4) suffered the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) two hits and a walk in one and two-thirds innings on the mound.

O'Conner had three hits and three RBI's en route to the victory, while Town had a hit, three runs scored and four walks.

