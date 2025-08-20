Stormers Sign Two

The Lancaster Stormers have added to their roster with the acquisition of infielders Melvin Mercedes and Luis Castro, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples.

Mercedes spent four seasons with Lancaster in 2019, 2021-2023, and has now returned upon the completion of his Mexican League season with Tigres de Quintana Roo. The Bronx native is a two-time Atlantic League defensive player of the year and led the league in OBP in 2023. In Mexico this season, Mercedes batted .264 in 77 games played.

Mercedes was an Oakland Athletics farmhand for 7 seasons. The switch-batting infielder was a .251 lifetime hitter in the affiliated minor leagues.

"Melvin is one of my favorites. He comes to play every day, has a great personality, and is great in the locker room. He's truly an all - around ballplayer," Peeples remarked.

Castro begins his third ALPB season, and his first in Lancaster. The Venezuelan-born infielder was an all-star for the Staten Island Ferryhawks last season. In 95 games played with Mark Minicozzi's 2024 club, Castro batted .356 with 24 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Castro was a long-time Colorado Rockies minor leaguer before spending 2021 in the Milwaukee Brewers system. In nine affiliated minor league seasons, Castro hit .274 and drove in 341 runs.

"In my opinion, Castro was the MVP of the league last year. He can flat -out hit and will provide a great presence in our lineup. He's a class act of a human being as well," said Peeples.

Additionally, the Lancaster manager proclaimed that his team is, "blessed to have both players in our locker room as we gear up for the playoffs."

With these moves, Lancaster has a full roster at the start of a three-game home series against the Long Island Ducks.







