Revs Secure Weekend Parking Alternatives

Published on August 20, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.) - It's a big weekend for York sports fans as the York Revolution welcome the Charleston Dirty Birds to WellSpan Park in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2024 Championship Series. This marks Charleston's only trip to York during the 2025 season, adding even more excitement to the matchup.

At the same time, the William Penn Senior High School Bearcats football team will host home games at Small Athletic Field, creating increased demand for parking in the surrounding area. To ensure a smooth experience for fans, the Revolution announced today that they have once again partnered with the Susquehanna Commerce Center to provide additional parking options.

Fans attending the Revolution's games on Friday, August 22, and Saturday, August 23 (both 6:30 p.m. first pitch) may park for free at the Commerce Center beginning at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Helping fans get to the fun faster, the Revolution's parking shuttle will extend its route to include the Commerce Center on both nights, making it easy and convenient for fans to get to and from WellSpan Park.

In addition, a number of private and public lots within walking distance of WellSpan Park will be operational as usual. For information on those, visit www.downtownyorkpa.com/parking. For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.







