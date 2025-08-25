Terry Lifts Lexington over Rockers Sunday

Published on August 24, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends claimed an 11-2 win over the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point behind the hitting of Curtis Terry who blasted two home runs including a grand slam and drove in five runs on the afternoon.

The Rockers are now 64-41 overall and 23-19 in the second half as Lexington improves to 53-51 and 22-19 in the second half. Gastonia continues to lead the South Division by one game over the Rockers at 24-18 in the second half.

The Rockers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Braxton Davidson led off with a double and came around to score on a double by Aidan Brewer.

Down 1-0 in the third, the Legends scored at least one run in each of the next six innings.

Lexington took a 4-1 lead in the third when Terry blasted a grand slam off High Point starter Fin Del Bonta-Smith (L, 0-3). Del Bonta-Smith went five innings and allowed eight hits and seven runs with two walks and six strikeouts.

Alex Dickerson hit a solo homer to right in the third to bring the Rockers to within 4-2.

Lexington added a run in the fourth for a 5-2 lead when Brian Fuentes doubled into the left field corner and scored on a single by Mason Dinesen.

The Legends' lead grew to 7-2 in the top of the fifth as Andy Atwood and Terry started the frame with back-to-back solo homers.

Atwood drove in a run in the sixth with an RBI single, Dinesen and Gonzalez picked up RBIs in the seventh and Brady Whalen added an RBI in the eighth to complete Lexington's scoring.

Lexington starter Christian Edwards (W, 1-1) went six innings and held the Rockers to six hits and two runs with two walks and three strikeouts. Simon Gregersen earned the save with three shutout innings, his first save of the year.

Dickerson, Luke Napleton and Nick Longhi each had a pair of hits for the Rockers. Terry led the Legends with five RBI while Atwood finished with three hits.

Following an off-day on Monday, the Rockers will resume their homestand with a three-game series with the Charleston Dirty Birds. First pitch on Tuesday, August. 26, is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

NOTES: Ben Aklinski's ninth inning home run on Saturday was the 100th of his Rockers career.







