Revs Finish off Homestand with Fifth Straight Series Win

Published on August 24, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): Chris Vallimont struck out nine over six strong innings as the York Revolution knocked off the Charleston Dirty Birds, 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park to complete their fifth consecutive series win. The Revs have won six of their last eight games overall.

The Revs led right away as Jeremy Arocho led off the home half of the first inning with a double off the Arch Nemesis. He quickly took off for third notching his 30th steal of the year while prompting a throwing error from catcher Joe DeLuca as the Revs helped themselves to an instant 1-0 lead.

Vallimont (7-4) was razor sharp early, working past a game-opening single to retire eight straight and 11 of his next 12 with six strikeouts on that stretch. He led 1-0 with two outs in the fourth when Zach Daniels kept the inning alive with a single and DeLuca cracked a two-run homer to right, propelling the Dirty Birds on top 2-1.

The Revs answered right away as Caleb McNeely drilled a leadoff double off the Arch Nemesis, dashing a streak of nine consecutive batters retired by Charleston starter David Lebron (8-3). McNeely moved to third on William Simoneit's fly out to the wall in center, and was awarded home when third baseman Alan Alonso went into the dugout after catching Shayne Fontana's foul pop up as the game was tied, 2-2. Brandon Lewis put the Revs back in front, launching a towering solo homer to left as his 13th of the year lifted the Revs ahead, 3-2.

Vallimont backed it up with a 1-2-3 fifth, but was tagged by Keon Barnum for a solo homer to right leading off the sixth as Charleston drew even at 3-3. Vallimont was unfazed, striking out the next two before a ground out to finish six strong innings.

The Revs again answered instantaneously, as Fontana slammed a tiebreaking home run to right center leading off the bottom of the sixth, extending his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games.

York's bullpen was dominant over the final three innings to preserve the lead.

Nick Mikolajchak struck out his first two in the seventh before allowing his first hit in seven outings on a single by Demetrius Moorer. After Moorer stole second to put the tying run in scoring position, Mikolajchak retired James Nelson on a grounder to short to finish his 10th scoreless outing in 11 appearances with York.

Brendan Cellucci overcame a leadoff hit by pitch and steal by Alsander Womack that landed the tying run at second with no outs in the eighth. Cellucci struck out Barnum and cleanup man Chad Sedio before setting down Daniels on a grounder to short, notching his 10th straight scoreless outing to begin his Revs career and his ninth in-a-row without allowing a hit (9.1 innings).

Cam Robinson faced his first save opportunity since July 19, and after hitting DeLuca to start the inning, struck out the next two batters before retiring Moorer on a soft tapper back to the mound, finishing off the 4-3 victory with his league-leading 15th save.

Notes: The win is the 1,100th in the managerial career of Rick Forney. Vallimont struck out nine and walked none, throwing just 80 pitches (58 strikes) in six efficient innings. He has struck out at least eight in five consecutive starts, totaling 46 strikeouts to just nine walks in 31.0 innings over that stretch (13.35 strikeouts per nine innings). Overall for the season, Vallimont has struck out 96 compared to just 21 walks in 75.0 innings (11.5 strikeouts per nine innings). York pitchers struck out 15 while Revs batters struck out just four times in the game. York leads the league in strikeouts as a staff (958) and in fewest strikeouts as an offense (743). Revs pitchers struck out 42 batters in 28.0 innings in the series. York has notched each of its five consecutive series wins by taking the rubber match finale. The Revs tie a season-high at 19 games above .500 (62-43) for the first time in over a month; they also reached that mark on July 20 and July 23. York improves to 39-11 when scoring first, 48-1 when leading after six, 47-0 when leading after seven, and 50-0 when leading after eight. Arocho gives the Revs three players with 30 steals in the same season for the third time in franchise history (2014, 2024). Fontana's 15-game hitting streak is the Revs' longest of the year; he has also now scored in eight straight, totaling 15 runs. Ryan Higgins extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games in-a-row. Lewis went 8-for-20 (.400) with two homers and six RBI on the homestand. Simoneit lost an eight-game hitting / RBI streak; he batted .438 (14-for-32) with 15 RBI on the streak. Cellucci has retired 30 of his last 33 batters with 20 of those coming on strikeouts. Bubba Alleyne went 2-for-4 with a hustle double and two steals, hitting safely in each of his final two at-bats; it was his final game as he departs to accept a job opportunity with Major League Baseball. The Revs have just one homestand remaining as 15 of their final 21 regular season games will be played on the road where they are a league-best 30-18.

Up Next: The Revs head to Long Island to open a six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. as RHP Alex Valverde (1-1, 3.76) faces southpaw Juan Hillman (8-5, 5.02) in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







