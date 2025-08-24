Southern Maryland Tops Staten Island 12-8 to Take Rubber Match on Sunday

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took the series against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks following a 12-8 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Crabs got out to an early lead after a big first inning. Jackson Loftin started the inning with a leadoff homer on the second pitch of the game. Zach Racusin then reached on an error before an Ethan Wilson single. Dondrei Hubbard brought Racusin home on a ground ball out to make it 2-0. Brett Barrera then singled to score Wilson before Jamari Baylor cracked a two-run blast to give the Crabs a 5-0 lead.

Staten Island scored three in the first and one in the second to bring make it a 5-4 game.

In the third inning, Southern Maryland a pair. Sam Dexter doubled in Baylor on a two-bagger to right-center. Dexter then scored on an error by Pablo Sandoval to make it 7-4. In the fifth, Dexter made it 8-4 with a solo blast to left.

The Ferry Hawks scored three times in the sixth to make it 8-7 before a Dexter RBI single made it 9-7 in the seventh. Staten Island nabbed a run back in the eighth, but a Ryan McCarthy three-run homer made it 12-8.

The Crabs closed it out and got the victory to move to 54-50 overall and 18-23 in the second half. Southern Maryland will have the day off on Monday before hosting Staten Island to a three-game set beginning Tuesday.







