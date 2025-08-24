Peppers force rubber match, defeat Lancaster 9-2

GASTONIA, N.C. - Carter Aldrete's first-inning homer set the tone for the Gastonia offense on Sunday, as the Ghost Peppers beat the Stormers 9-2 on Saturday night.

Aldrete took a fastball to right field in the opening frame off Noah Bremer, crushing a two-run shot to give the Peppers an early 2-0 advantage. Aldrete now has 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 28 games with the team.

Gastonia scored two more runs in the second - on RBI hits by Jack Reinheimer and Aaron McKeithan. Reinheimer's knock was a double down the left-field line, and McKeithan picked up his first Ghost Peppers RBI with a single.

McKeithan ended up going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his second game with Gastonia. His batterymate was Ljay Newsome, who spun a successful outing.

Newsome threw five innings of one-run ball, handing over a 6-1 lead to the bullpen.

Justin Wylie tacked on a pair of RBI singles to help the bullpen maintain the comfortable lead, giving him a team-leading 78 RBIs on the year.

The Peppers 'pen was dominant for a second straight night against the Stormers, allowing just one run over the last four innings - coming with two outs in the ninth.

Gastonia cruised to the 9-2 win, taking the second game of the weekend set. The Ghost Peppers improved to 24-17 in the second half, standing alone atop the South. The rubber match between the Peppers and Stormers is on Sunday at 4 p.m.







