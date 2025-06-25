Rockers Bats Wilt in Heat against Gastonia

June 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The High Point Rockers were held to just six hits by Ghost Pepper pitchers as Gastonia took game two of the three-game series 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park. It marked the Rockers sixth straight loss.

The Rockers are battling to close the book on the Atlantic League's South Division first half pennant race. High Point's lead over second place Southern Maryland is now at 5.5 following Wednesday afternoon's loss. The Blue Crabs play at Hagerstown on Wednesday night.

In temperatures approaching 100 degrees with a heat index of over 100, the Rockers allowed Gastonia a single run in the first then yielded a pair of three-run innings in the third and fourth. High Point's first run came in the fourth when Ben Aklinski walked and scored on a single by Max Viera.

High Point's other run came in the ninth Viera doubled to start the frame and scored on a single by Luplow.

Tommy Doyle (L, 1-2) took the loss while Gastonia starter Nick Wells (W, 2-5) was credited with the win.

Viera and Drew Mendoza each had two hits for the Rockers.

The Rockers will play the series finale at Gastonia on Thursday at 6:30 at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow the action on FLOBASEBALL.tv or on the Mixlr app. The Rockers start a six-game homestand at Truist Point on Friday night at 6:35 against the Lancaster Stormers.

NOTES: The Rockers hit into five double plays on Wednesday including two line drive outs to first base where the first baseman doubled off the runner on first.







