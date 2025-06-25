Rockers Baseball and Fireworks at Truist Point on July 3

June 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will host their annual Independence Day fireworks show at Truist Point on Thursday, July 3 following the conclusion of the Rockers home game with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time for the contest is slated for 6:35 p.m.

The Rockers feature their biggest fireworks show of the year around Independence Day and fans can watch all the fireworks from the field at Truist Point. Last year, the Rockers sold all available seats and drew a season-best crowd of 4,049 on July 4.

Tickets for the Rockers July 3 contest start at $8 for bleacher seats but fans can take advantage of a special ticket offer of four standard box seat tickets for just $28 by purchasing through the website at HighPointRockers.com. Use the promo code PLAYBALL for the discount.

The Rockers are currently in first place in the Atlantic League's South Division and have a magic number of 5 to clinch the division's first half championship.







Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.