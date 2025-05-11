Legends Dominate FerryHawks, Push Win Streak to Five

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends won their fifth game in a row, cruising to a 7-1 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday afternoon and sweeping the series. The Legends improve to 11-4 on the season, staying atop the South Division.

Behind a stellar outing from starter Wilton Castillo, the Legends shut down Staten Island's offense and backed it up with an opportunistic day at the plate. Castillo tossed six shutout innings, giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out three. The right-hander improved to 2-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.65.

Lexington's offense made sure his performance didn't go to waste. The Legends jumped out early with two runs in the first inning, then kept applying pressure with runs in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and eighth. The balanced attack featured production up and down the lineup.

Brady Whalen reached base three times, drove in a run, and scored twice. Curtis Terry delivered a two hits and two RBIs, and Xane Washington added a double and drove in a run. Lexington drew 12 walks on the day and had four batters hit by pitches, showcasing patience and discipline against an erratic FerryHawks pitching staff.

Lexington's bullpen preserved the lead with two clean innings from Jose Acosta and a ninth-inning appearance from Dylan Ross, who allowed one run but sealed the win.

The FerryHawks, now 9-6, managed eight hits but left 11 runners on base. Shortstop Eddy Diaz was a bright spot, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and the team's lone RBI.

The Legends will get a much-deserved break tomorrow, but will be back in action on Tuesday, May 13th against the High Point Rockers in a battle for the top of the South Division. Tuesday night will feature $2 Tuesday, presented by Great Clips, where fans can enjoy $2 tickets, hot dogs, chips, and canned Pepsi products for the 6:45 PM first pitch. Wednesday, May 14th will be a 10:30 AM first pitch for Education Day. The series will conclude on Thursday, May 15th with a 6:45 PM first pitch for Thirsty Thursday, featuring $2 domestics and $3 crafts. Thursday will also be Nurse Appreciation Night and Transylvania Alumni Night. It will also be Bookmark Redemption Night for the Legends' Hit the Books Program, presented by iHOP. Students who participated in the Hit the Books Reading Program will be able to redeem their bookmarks for two complimentary tickets at the Legends Ticket Office.







