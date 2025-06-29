Revs Equal Largest Comeback of Season, Shrink Magic Number to One

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution matched their largest comeback of the season, erasing a five-run deficit before running away with a 14-6 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Saturday night at WellSpan Park. The win shrinks the Revs' magic number to one to clinch a first half title which they can do with a win on Sunday when they host the FerryHawks at 1 p.m.

York trailed 5-0 after four innings of play before rallying for three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to go in front. After Staten Island tied the game with a two-out run in the eighth, the Revs matched their biggest inning of the year with an eight-run outburst to put the game away.

Bubba Alleyne started the Revs' road back with a homer to right leading off the bottom of the fifth. Brandon Lewis followed with a single to left and Jeremy Arocho ripped an RBI double past a sliding Brandon Martorano in left. After taking third on the throw, Arocho scored on Ryan Higgins' sac fly to center as the Revs quickly closed the gap to 5-3.

York went ahead for the first time with three more in the sixth. Frankie Tostado and William Simoneit singled before Jaylin Davis walked to load the bases with none out. A wild pitch brought home Tostado, and with one out, Lewis laced an RBI single to left, tying the score at 5-5. Arocho put York ahead, following with his own RBI single to deep left as the Revs scored six unanswered.

Staten Island tied it in the eighth on Kolby Johnson's two-out chopper up the middle, evening the board at 6-6.

The Revs responded with a monstrous rally, scoring all eight runs with two outs. After reliever Reinier Parra (1-1) loaded the bases with walks, Marty Costes came through with a two-run double to left to put the Revs ahead 8-6. Jalen Miller raced home on a passed ball, and Tostado followed by smashing an RBI triple into the right field corner to make it 10-6. Two more walks reloaded the bases before Alleyne was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run. Lewis capped the uprising with a bases clearing three-run double to deep right, polishing off a 3-for-5, four-RBI night.

Cam Robinson secured the victory with a scoreless ninth, his 13th consecutive outing without an earned run and his 20th in 21 appearances overall for the year.

Staten Island had the better of it through the first four innings. Johnson's first inning homer to left center opened the scoring, and Nick Decker lined a solo shot to right in the second. Pablo Sandoval added a two-out RBI single to left in the second, and an unearned run came home in the third on Cristhian Rodriguez' ground out. Shayne Fontana legged out a fielder's choice RBI in the fourth as York fell behind 5-0.

Revs starter Chris Vallimont battled through 5.1 innings, and held things in the fifth and sixth before the offense went to work on erasing the deficit.

Hunter Dula retired all five faced in relief, while Mauricio Llovera (4-0) was scored upon for just the third time in his last 10 outings in the eighth but picked up the victory.

Staten Island starter Dylan Sabia debuted with four shutout innings before the Revs offense came to life against the FerryHawks bullpen.

The game ended with a celebratory feeling around the ballpark as the postgame fireworks got underway and both players and fans awaited the result of the Hagerstown at Long Island contest. The Revs were one Boxcars defensive out away from clinching a first half title, but Hagerstown third baseman Alan Alonso whiffed on a routine popup that would have ended the game and Long Island won on a wild pitch to delay the Revs' celebration.

York leads the North Division by seven games with seven still to play in the first half and can finalize a first half championship and playoff berth with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Notes: The five-run comeback ties the largest of the year, along with a win vs Lancaster on April 30 when York erased a 6-1 deficit and won 8-7. The eight-run eighth ties the Revs' biggest inning of the year, matching their eight-run sixth inning in the third game of the season, an 11-3 win at Gastonia on April 27. Costes went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and extended his on-base streak to 39 consecutive games, the league's longest this season and third longest in Revs history.

