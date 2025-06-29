Stormers Crush High Point

June 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

On a weekend where Lancaster was eliminated from the first half race in the North, and High Point clinched the South title, everything went Lancaster's way on Sunday afternoon.

Noah Skirrow (7-3) fired six shutout innings and was supported by a trio of three-run hits as the Stormers won for only the eighth time in six regular seasons at Truist Point, 12-0.

The right-hander yielded only a second inning single to Aiden Brewer in his second straight quality start. He walked three and struck out seven on the afternoon.

Billy Sullivan, Gerson Moreno and Scott Engler completed the shutout. The Rockers picked up their second and third singles of the day off Engler in the ninth, but the right-hander was able to preserve the shutout with a line drive double play started by third baseman Nick Ward.

The Stormers got off to a quick 3-0 jump against right-hander Jake Gilbert, a former Air Force cadet. Ward singled to center with one out in the first, and Mason Martin followed with a walk. Gilbert retired Joseph Carpenter on a ground ball to the right side but walked Nick Lucky to load the bases. Danny Amaral took advantage of the opportunity, drilling a base clearing double to the gap in right center.

Lancaster was kept off the board until the fifth when Carpenter singled to right, scoring Evan Alexander from third.

The seventh inning busted the game completely open. Lefty reliever Braeden Ogle failed to cover first on a grounder by Nick Ward, allowing Ward to pick up his second hit of the day. Martin followed with a walk. Ogle nearly got out of the jam as Carpenter rapped into a double play, but Lucky singled to the shortstop hole for a 5-0 lead. Walks loaded the bases, and another to Dave Matthews produced Lancaster's sixth run. Slater Schield collected his second double of the afternoon, driving in all three. Following another walk, Ward clocked Lancaster's only homer of the series, a blast over the boards in right center.

After an off day on Monday, the Stormers will open a three-game series at York on Tuesday to continue the War of the Roses. Michael McAvene (1-1) will make the start against Foster Pace (6-1). Fans may tune into the broadcast on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Schield had only one double entering the game...Martin reached base for the 22nd straight game, walking three times...He lost an eight-game hitting streak...Skirrow is now in a three-way tie for the league lead in wins...He trails only Hagerstown's Mike Kickham in strikeouts...Danny Amaral stole his 24th base, tying him for second in the league...The win was the 490th as a manager for Ross Peeples.







