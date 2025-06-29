Ducks Complete Sweep of Flying Boxcars in Central Islip

June 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 4-0 advantage in the bottom half of the second inning on a bases loaded walk issued to Justin O'Conner, a two-run single off the bat of River Town and a double steal from Town and Kole Kaler with runners at the corners that scored Kaler from third base with all the action coming against Hagerstown starting pitcher Julian Minaya. The Flying Boxcars cut the deficit to 4-2 in the third on Bryce Cannon's two-run double off Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg.

The Flock added an insurance run in the seventh for a 5-2 cushion on Ronaldo Flores' sacrifice fly to right field. The visitors plated a pair of runs in the ninth on Tyler Williams' RBI infield single and Cannon's hit by pitch with the bases loaded, but Braydon Nelson would not allow the Flying Boxcars to get any closer as the right-hander struck out Cary Arbolida looking with three runners on base to notch his third save of the season.

Sandberg (2-2) picked up the victory after allowing just two runs on five hits across seven innings pitched, walking two and striking out one. Minaya (0-4) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on three hits in four innings of work, walking and striking out four.

Town had a single, a pair of RBIs, a run scored, a walk and two stolen bases. Ivan Castillo had two hits and a bag swiped, while Flores had a double, RBI and run scored.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Battle of the Belt. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Right-hander Tyler Beede (1-1, 6.75) gets the start for the Ducks against a FerryHawks starter to be announced.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







