One-Hitter, Dozen Runs Help Lancaster Cruise past Rockers

June 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lancaster Stormers used four pitchers to throw a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 win against the High Point Rockers Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

The Rockers (38-19) clinched the Atlantic League's first half South Division Championship Saturday night. The win lifts Lancaster to 27-30 on the season.

The Stormers ignited the game with a three-run double from Daniel Amaral off Rockers' starting pitcher Jake Gibert (L, 0-1) for a 3-0 lead in the first.

In the fifth, Lancaster's Joseph Carpenter drove in Evan Alexander, moving Lancaster to a 4-0 lead.

It was an eight-run seventh inning that put the game out of reach. The Rockers walked five batters, Nick Ward hit a three-run homer and Slater Schield added a three-run double to pace the Stormers.

Stormers starting pitcher Noah Skirrow (W, 7-3) threw 6 innings, giving up only one hit, walking three, and delivering seven strikeouts.

The Rockers will have an off day on Monday and then return to Truist Point for a three-day series against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Tuesday, July 1 at 6:35 pm. Thursday, July 3 is the Rockers' annual Independence Day Fireworks show, so expect to see a large crowd filled with fans and families.







