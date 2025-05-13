Rally Falls Just Short as Rockers Edged by Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers fell behind the Lexington Legends 7-1 on Tuesday night then battled back before falling 7-6 at Legends Field in the opening game of a three game series.

The win moves the Legends into first place in the Atlantic League's South Division at 12-4. The Rockers fall to 11-5. Game two of the series is set for a 10:30 am start Wednesday morning in Lexington.

Lexington took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a solo homer by Curtis Terry off Rockers starter Erich Ulemen (L, 0-1).

High Point threatened in the fourth when Luis Gonzalez bounced a single up the middle and Ben Aklinski doubled off the wall in center field. But Xane Washington's throw to shortstop Andy Atwood and the relay to catcher Colin Burgess was in time to cut down Gonzalez who was trying to score from first.

Lexington added a pair of runs in the fourth when Ulemen hit Terry with a pitch and walked Kole Cottam. Brian Fuentes doubled to left-center to plate both runners and give the Legends a 3-0 lead.

Drew Mendoza's solo homer starting the fifth brought the Rockers back to within two runs at 3-1.

The Legends increased their lead to 5-1 in the fifth when Atwood doubled and scored on a two-run homer by Ryan McCarthy. Lexington scored a pair in the sixth off High Point reliever Matt Frisbee to go up 7-1.

The Rockers mounted a comeback in the seventh. Evan Edwards and Jordan Luplow each singled off Lexington starter Nic Laio who then walked Mendoza to load the bases before yielding to reliever Jimmy Loper. Nick Longhi singled to plate one run then Nolan Watson hit a 1-0 offering for a grand slam to pull the Rockers to within one at 7-6.

The Rockers put the first two batters on base in the ninth as Watson singled and D.J. Burt walked. But Legends closer Jonathan Haab was able to pitch his way out of the jam in earning his second save of the year.

NOTES: Watson is just the second catcher in Rockers history to hit a grand slam, joining Beau Taylor who hit two slams during the 2023 season. .. This marks the fourth straight series in which the Rockers lost the series opener. They bounced back to win the next two games each time. .. The Rockers have now homered in 14 of 16 games this season and have at least one extra base hit in every game.







