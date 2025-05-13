Stormers Sign Two

May 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have bolstered their roster with the acquisition of infielder Brandon Wagner and outfielder Danny Amaral, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples.

Wagner, 29, spent seven years in the New York Yankees organization after being drafted in the sixth round in 2015. His best stretch came in 2018 when he clubbed 20 home runs for Class A Tampa to accompany a .270 batting average.

The left-handed hitter reached Class AAA for two games in 2019 and 57 games in 2021. In 2022, the Somerville, New Jersey native appeared in 39 games during the inaugural season of the Staten Island FerryHawks.

"Wagner has some experience and will help us in a number of roles, as they are needed," said Peeples.

Amaral, 28, follows his brother, Beau, eight years after the elder spent time in Lancaster late in the 2017 campaign.

The younger Amaral played with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization from 2018 to 2022, peaking at Class AA Altoona, and was with the Rockies' system in 2023. He also played for Sioux City in 2022 and Kansas City in 2024, both in the American Association. The California native batted .295 with eight homers during his time at Sioux City.

He opened this season with Dos Laredos in the Mexican League.

Beau Amaral batted .293 with three homers, one inside-the-park, and 26 RBI for the Stormers in 2017. Their father, Rich, was a utility infielder for the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles and has most recently served as a scout for the O's.

"Amaral is a solid player," said Peeples. "He was in Mexico, not playing much, and reached out to see if we had a spot. He will control the outfield for us."

The pair replaces Trace Loehr, who is on the injured list and Kelly Dugan, who retired.







