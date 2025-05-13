Griffin and Flores Lead Ducks to Grand Win over Gastonia

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 7-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Gastonia took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double down the left field line from Richie Martin off Ducks starter David Griffin. Long Island responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning off Ghost Peppers starter Nick Wells, highlighted by Roldani Baldwin's RBI infield single and Ronaldo Flores' grand slam to left field.

The Ghost Peppers closed to within 5-3 in the eighth on two-out RBI singles to center by Eric De La Rosa and Ethan Skender. However, Peyton Williams struck out Jack Reinheimer to strand the tying runs on base. The Ducks then got the runs right back in the bottom of the frame on Taylor Kohlwey's two-run double into the left field corner.

Griffin (2-0) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters, a single game career-high. Wells (0-3) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits and five walks in two and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts.

Flores led the Ducks offense with two hits, four RBIs, a run and a walk. Baldwin added two hits, an RBI and a run, while Kohlwey chipped in with two hits and two RBIs.

