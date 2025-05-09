Gant's Gem, Beer's Big Night Help Ducks Rout Stormers

May 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 11-1 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Seth Beer's RBI single up the middle off Stormers starter Matt Swarmer gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the first inning. A fly ball to left field by Beer turned into a three-run double in the second, increasing Long Island's advantage to four.

Long Island tacked on single runs in the third and fourth courtesy of Jack Lynch's RBI double to left-center and Beer's solo home run to left-center. Two more runs scored in the fifth on JC Encarnacion's RBI double to right and River Town's sac fly to center, making it an 8-0 ballgame.

The Ducks rounded out their scoring with three runs in the eighth on Taylor Kohlwey's bases loaded walk and Justin O'Conner's two-run single. Lancaster grabbed their lone run in the ninth on Yeison Coca's RBI groundout to third.

Ducks starter John Gant (2-1) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings and allowing just one hit - a second inning single to Joseph Carpenter - while striking out nine batters. Swarmer (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks in four innings with nine strikeouts.

Beer led the Ducks offense with three hits, five RBIs, a run and a walk, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Chad Pike added two hits and three runs, while O'Conner totaled two hits, two RBIs and a run.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark, and one lucky fan will win 40,000 Breeze Points, enough for two roundtrip tickets, from MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination. Right-hander Zach Plesac (1-1, 9.00) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers lefty Keylan Killgore (0-1, 10.00).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.