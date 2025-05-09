De la Rosa's Two Homers Lead Peppers to Sizzling 10-9 Comeback W

May 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Eric De La Rosa crushed his second home run of the evening - a two-run blast - capping off a six-run eighth and leading the Ghost Peppers to a 10-9 comeback win over the Rockers on Friday night.

De La Rosa went 3-for-4 Friday, hitting a solo shot in the fifth and the two-run long ball in the eighth frame. He's tied for the team lead with six homers on the season and has driven in 12 runs.

His first homer cut the Gastonia deficit to 5-3 in the fifth, following a five-run top of the fifth for the Rockers. De La Rosa crushed the ball 112 miles-per-hour off his bat, launching it 434 feet beyond the left-center field wall.

High Point then scored four straight against the Gastonia bullpen, putting them up 9-4 after seven.

Southpaw reliever Braeden Ogle came on to face the Peppers in the eighth. He was on in relief of Kent Emanuel, who continued his successful start to 2025 with seven strong innings.

Kevin Watson Jr. led off the frame with a walk, and Ogle retired the next two hitters.

The next six batters:

HBP

HR (3 RBI)

HR (1 RBI)

BB

HR (2 RBI)

HBP

Gastonia's two-out, six-run rally consisted of two former big-leaguers hitting their first homer of 2025 - Narciso Crook and Dalton Guthrie.

Crook, the former Cub, hit a no-doubter to left field that brought home Watson Jr. and Patrick Mazeika, bringing the deficit down to three runs.

Guthrie followed up Crook's blast with one of his own, also to left field, as the former Phillie made it a one-run contest.

Ethan Skender worked a walk, which forced Ogle out of the game. His replacement? Right-hander Justin Lewis, who was signed by the Rockers on Friday.

De La Rosa made his way to the dish, who had already homered three innings prior and singled the inning before.

He demolished a ball past the left-field wall, rounded third and pointed up to the sky before touching home plate and officially giving his club a 10-9 lead.

Nick Snyder recorded his second save of the season, shutting the door in the ninth and striking out Aidan Brewer to end the game.

Gastonia improved to 5-8 on the season after the comeback victory, with High Point falling to 9-4. The Ghost Peppers and Rockers are back at it tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for "Star Wars Night" at CaroMont Health Park.







