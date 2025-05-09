Boxcars Win, Abreu Earns Home Run Record

May 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars took one of three against York in a midweek series.

The Boxcars opened up the series with a doubleheader after Tuesday's scheduled game got rained out. The Boxcars would split the doubleheader, winning game two in extra innings.

In game one, David Richardson stood out on the mound, sitting down nine batters - a Boxcars season high. Despite out-hitting the Revs 9-7, the Boxcars were only able to push two runners across the plate, and fell 4-2.

Hagerstown took game two in extras. After leading the majority of the way, York tied up the game late with a two run home run to level the score at 2 a piece. Rafael Kelly entered the game in the bottom of the 7th and stood firm to bring the game to extra innings. Newly signed Rabel Colon stole home in his first ever game as a Boxcar, to claim the winning run, and Jack Maruskin earned the save. Hagerstown's Ossie Abreu registered a 430 foot homer - the longest of the season for the Boxcars. Domenic Picone went five scoreless innings on the mound.

The Boxcars put up a fight in the rubber match, scoring five runs in the 9th to try and claw back into the game, but ultimately fell short. The effort was highlighted by a 9th inning Isaias Quiroz grand slam to bring the final score to 11-7. Ossie Abreu registered his 4th home run of the season, to pass Cito Culver as the all time Boxcars home run leader.







