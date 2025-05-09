Lexington Dominates Staten Island 11-1, Pull Even for First Place

May 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - On a beautiful Friday night in Lexington, in front of over 2100 fans, the Lexington Legends erupted for nine runs in the third inning and cruised to an 11-1 victory over the Staten Island Ferry Hawks. The win moves Lexington to 9-4 on the season, tied for first place in the Atlantic League South Division and the best record in the Atlantic League.

Ryan McCarthy led the Legends' offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a stolen base, his sixth of the season. Dylan Rock added four RBIs, including a two-run single, an RBI double, and a sacrifice fly, while Brady Whalen drove in two and swiped his fourth base of the season.

After Staten Island opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, the Legends responded immediately, then exploded in the third. The frame featured five hits, three walks, an error, and a hit-by-pitch, chasing Ferry Hawks starter Adalberto Mejia after just 2.2 innings. Only four of his 10 runs allowed were earned.

On the mound, Colton Eastman turned in his one of his best outings of the season, tossing six strong innings while allowing just two hits and one run, striking out five with no walks. The bullpen trio of Julio Dilone, Jack Lynch, and Dalton Ross combined for three scoreless innings and six strikeouts. Lexington out-hit Staten Island 9-4, and the Legends swiped two more bags.

The win is Lexington's second straight and sets up a pivotal stretch as the Legends aim to break away atop the standings. They'll continue their homestand tomorrow, Saturday night against Staten Island with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM. The evening will feature Bookmark Redemption Night, where students who participated in the Hits the Books Program, presented by iHOP, during the school year will be able to score complimentary tickets by bringing their bookmark to the Ticket Office. After the game will be another round of the best fireworks show in town. Fans can also look forward to Sunday at the ballpark, with a 2:00 PM first pitch on Mother's Day which will also feature a Mother's Day Brunch in the Lexington Lounge - fans can still reserve their slot for brunch by calling the Legends Group Sales line.







Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.