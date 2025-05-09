Gastonia Rallies past Rockers

May 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Despite outstanding performances from starting pitcher Kent Emanuel and first baseman Evan Edwards, the High Point Rockers let a 9-4 eighth inning lead slip away and fell to Gastonia 10-9 on Friday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Emanuel, in his third start of the season, went seven innings, allowed just five hits and four runs while walking one and striking out five. He retired the first 10 men he faced before exiting after the seventh inning, holding a 9-4 lead, built primarily behind the slugging of Edwards. The Rockers first baseman hit a grand slam in the fifth and added a solo homer in the seventh to help build High Point's 9-4 advantage.

But Gastonia exploded for six runs in the eighth inning off the Rockers bullpen to surge ahead 10-9. Lefty Braeden Ogle relieved Emanuel in the eighth and issued a walk and hit Patrick Mazeika with a pitch when Narciso Crook hit a three-run homer to make it a 9-7 game. Dalton Guthrie followed with a solo homer to right to pull the Peppers to within a run at 9-8.

Justin Lewis, who had missed spring training and the first two weeks of the season, was activated on Friday and made his season debut in the eighth with one on and two down. Eric De La Rosa greeted Lewis with a two-run homer, his second of the night, that put Gastonia up 10-9.

Gastonia grabbed the initial lead in the fourth when Mazeika hit a sac fly to right to score Richie Martin who had walked and moved to third on a single by Justin Wylie. After Wylie stole second, he moved to third on a throwing error by Rockers third baseman Drew Mendoza then scored on a wild pitch from Emanuel.

In the top of the fifth, Gastonia starter Raynel Espinal allowed one out singles to Nolan Watson and D.J. Burt then hit Cody Wilson with a pitch to load the bases. The Ghost Peppers turned to reliever Justus Sheffield who immediately hit Luis Gonzalez with a pitch that plated Watson for High Point's first run. After Sheffield induced an infield pop out from Ben Aklinski, Edwards then hit a grand slam to center to put the Rockers up 5-2.

De La Rosa hit a solo homer leading off the bottom of the fifth to make it a 5-3 game. Luis Aviles followed with a triple to center and then scored on a wild pitch to pull the Peppers within a run at 5-4.

In the sixth, Gastonia's Adam Scott retired the first two Rockers he faced then issued back-to-back walks to Watson and Burt. After hitting Wilson with a pitch to load the bases, Gonzalez cleared them with a double to left, lifting High Point to an 8-4 edge.

Edwards blasted a solo shot off Scott leading off the seventh to give the Rockers a 9-4. It marked the second consecutive day, both against Gastonia, where Edwards hit multiple home runs.

Edwards finished the game with three hits and five RBI. Gonzalez drove in four runs on the night. Justin Lewis (L, 0-1) went one-third of an inning, allowing one hit and one run in taking the loss. Gastonia reliever Tanner Myatt (W, 2-1) earned the win with two innings of one-hit pitching before yielding to Nick Snyder in the ninth who earned his second save.

The two teams play again on Saturday at 7 pm at CaroMont Health Park.







