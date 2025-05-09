Revs Steal Gritty Come-From-Behind Victory in Hagerstown

(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution used five relievers to cover eight innings and found a way to steal a come-from-behind 8-6 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Friday night at Meritus Park. York (9-4) pulls into a tie for first place with the win and shares the Atlantic League's best record through 13 games.

The Revs jumped out to an immediate lead with a three-run first. Justin Connell extended his on-base streak with a leadoff single, having reached safely in all 13 games to begin the year. With two outs, Brandon Lewis hammered an opposite field two-run homer to right center to open the scoring as York led 2-0. Alerick Soularie singled to center and stole second, and Osvaldo Tovalin ripped an RBI single to right extending the lead to 3-0.

Hagerstown answered right away as Joe Campagna drove an RBI double to left center to get the Flying Boxcars on the board and Isaias Quiroz blooped a broken bat RBI single to shallow center, cutting York's lead to 3-2.

Revs starter Jordan Morales was lifted with a runner on in the bottom of the second inning after appearing to experience some discomfort.

Danny Denz entered and came up huge, totaling three scoreless innings with just one hit allowed while striking out five.

Hunter Dula handled a scoreless fifth inning but ran into trouble in the sixth as a pair of walks preceded an RBI single to right by Chad Sedio, tying the game at 3-3. Hagerstown took the lead on a wild pitch from Noah Denoyer, and Gary Mattis singled home two runs through a drawn-in infield as the Boxcars surged ahead 6-3.

The Revs offense, meanwhile, was held without a baserunner from the second inning through the seventh. Hagerstown starter Jorge Martinez retired his final 13 batters and struck out four straight at one point, working five innings. Lefty reliever Branden Noriega followed with two perfect frames in the sixth and seventh as 19 consecutive York batters were set down.

That streak came to an abrupt end in the eighth as Jack Maruskin, fresh off his first pro save two nights earlier, issues walks to Jeffrey Wehler and Ryan Higgins sandwiching a Michael Berglund infield single as the Revs loaded the bases with no outs. Closer Rafael Kelly was summoned and recorded an infield pop out, but Frankie Tostado nailed a clutch two-run double high off the fence in right center to pull York within 6-5. With two outs, Soularie tapped a dribbler back to Kelly who spiked the throw to first allowing Higgins and Tostado to cross the plate on the error as the Revs took a 7-6 lead.

York added an insurance run in the ninth as Jalen Miller ripped a ground ball through Sedio's legs at third, plating Marty Costes who led off the inning with his first Revs hit.

Cam Robinson fired a perfect ninth to log his fourth save.

Denoyer (3-0) rebounded from the bumpy sixth inning to handle a scoreless seventh, earning his third win in his last three outings.

Mauricio Llovera was perfect in the eighth as the back end of the York bullpen faced the minimum over the final three innings.

York righty Wes Scott (0-1, 5.63) faces Hagerstown's Daniel Corcino (1-1, 11.00) in the middle game of the series on Saturday at 6 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 5:40 p.m.

Notes: The comeback win is the fourth of the year for the Revs who have come back from deficits of three, four, and five runs to win games. York improves to 4-0 on the road, extending the best road start in franchise history, as they are away from home for the first time since opening weekend. Miller saw his team-leading 11-game hitting streak snapped. York's 19 consecutive batters retired was the second most in a game in franchise history, three shy of a club record set August 27, 2022 at Southern Maryland. Friday marked the second time this season that a Revs starting pitcher had only worked one inning as the team has come from behind to win on the road in both of those games. Denz now has scoreless outings of 2.2 innings and 3.0 innings and has given up just one run in 8.2 innings for the season, having struck out 15 compared to two walks. In six appearances, Robinson has two wins and four saves which puts him tied for first in the league. Revs pitchers struck out 14 Boxcars for the second time in three games; York now has four games of 14 strikeouts or more as a staff this season (twice have struck out a high of 17). Tostado's double was his league-leading eighth. The Revs improve to 22-7 all-time against the Boxcars (3-1 this season) and 10-3 at Meritus Park.







