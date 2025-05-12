Seth Beer's Contract Purchased by Philadelphia Phillies

May 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced first baseman Seth Beer's contract has been purchased by the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He will report to the team's Double-A affiliate in Reading, Pa.

"Seth has done a great job for us thus far and is very deserving of this opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We wish him the best of luck with the Phillies organization."

Beer has played in 14 games with the Flock. He departs while currently tied for the team lead with 14 RBIs and with the most walks on the team (12), good for third-most in the Atlantic League. Additionally, he's compiled a .239/.426/.565 slash line and a .991 OPS along with four home runs, 12 runs scored, 11 hits and three doubles. The 28-year-old posted a pair of five-RBI games, doing so on April 29th vs. Staten Island and May 9th vs. Lancaster.

The Illinois native spent two seasons (2021-22) in the Major Leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 43 games, he totaled two home runs, 12 RBIs, eight runs, 25 hits, four doubles and 12 walks while committing just one error at first base. In addition to the Diamondbacks, the Clemson University alum has two seasons of experience in the Houston Astros organization (2018-19) and one in the Pittsburgh Pirates system (2024).

Beer becomes the second member of the 2025 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins first baseman Ryan McBroom, whose contract was purchased by SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization on April 21st. An Atlantic League best 10 Ducks players had their contract purchased during the 2024 season. By leading the league, Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the ALPB's Player Transfers Award.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2025

Seth Beer's Contract Purchased by Philadelphia Phillies - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.