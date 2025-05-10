Plesac and Co. Silence Stormers

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Lancaster Stormers 1-0 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

JC Encarnacion's two-out RBI single up the middle in the fourth inning scored Troy Viola, who doubled, to break the scoreless deadlock and give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. The Stormers managed just two hits and three walks at the plate during the game and never had a runner reach third base.

Ducks starter Zach Plesac (2-1) earned the win. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit - a first inning double by Yeison Coca - and two walks while striking out three. Stormers starter Keylan Killgore (0-2) took the loss for Lancaster despite pitching six and one-third innings of one-run ball, yielding five this and three walks with seven strikeouts. Peyton Williams picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth, giving up a hit while striking out one.

Viola led the Ducks offense with two hits, a run and a stolen base.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark. Prior to the game, fans will be able to enjoy a Catch on the Field from 12:40 until 1:00. After the game, fans are invited back down to the field for Kids Run the Bases. Left-hander Juan Hillman (0-0, 6.51) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Tim Brennan (0-1, 7.36).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

