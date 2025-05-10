Lexington Legends Top FerryHawks Again, Win Fourth in a Row

Lexgton, KY - The Lexington Legends continued their early-season surge Saturday night, eking out a narrow 3-2 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks at Legends Field for their fourth win in a row. With the victory, Lexington improved to 10-4 on the year and remain atop the Atlantic League South Division.

Starter Tanner Tully pitched 5.2 strong innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven. The bullpen trio of Christian Edwards, Jimmy Loper, and Jonathan Haab combined for 2.1 shutout innings before closer Durbin Feltman slammed the door with his fifth save of the season, maintaining his perfect 0.00 ERA.

Offensively, Andy laced a clutch two-run single to give the Legends a 2-0 lead. The FerryHawks tied it in the sixth on a double by Shayne Fontana, but Lexington reclaimed the lead with Drew Ellis' fifth homerun in the season to put the Legends on top.

James Meeker took the loss for Staten Island after surrendering the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

Lexington tallied seven hits in total, including two from Kole Cottam, while keeping Staten Island to six. The Legends also stayed aggressive on the basepaths, with Pedro Gonzalez and Dylan Rock each swiping a bag.

The Legends will look to sweep the three-game series on Sunday. With a 2:00 PM first pitch on Mother's Day which will also feature a Mother's Day Brunch in the Lexington Lounge - fans can still reserve their slot for brunch by calling the Legends Group Sales line.

