Pitching Efforts Not Enough

May 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Keylan Killgore gave the Lancaster Stormers their best start of the season, and Jackson Rees continued a streak of brilliance for the right-handers in the Lancaster pen on Saturday night.

Their combined efforts came up short.

The Stormers, mired in an historic batting slump, managed only two hits themselves and fell to the host Long Island Ducks, 1-0, at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

It was Lancaster's seventh consecutive defeat.

Killgore (0-2) recorded the first quality start of the season. The lefty from Wichita yielded five hits while walking three and striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. Rees picked up the action in the seventh and retired all five batters he faced to keep Lancaster within one.

Long Island only scored in the fourth when Troy Viola doubled to left center on an 0-2 pitch and came home on a two-out ground single up the middle by JC Encarnacion.

Zach Plesac (2-1) and his mates in the Long Island pen stymied the Lancaster hitters. Only two of the nine spots in the order for the Stormers reached base - Yeison Coca knocked out doubles in the first and ninth innings and newcomer Brandon Wagner drew walks on all three of his plate appearances.

Lancaster never managed to advance a runner beyond second base in the game and sent just 30 men to the plate in a nine-inning game for the second consecutive night.

Tim Brennan (0-1) will attempt to stop the skid on Sunday against lefty Juan Hillman (0-0). Fans may follow the game on FloBaseball, starting at 1:30.

NOTES: Slater Schield lost his on base streak at 11 games, going 0-for-2 before leaving for a pinch hitter in the ninth...Lancaster's regular right-handers in the bullpen have fired 24 straight shutout innings...The Stormers are hitting .148 as a team in the losing streak and only .127 in the last five games...The game took a season-low 2:01, missing the shortest nine-inning game in club history by six minutes.







