McAvene Dazzles in Win over York

July 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Michael McAvene fired seven innings of five-hit baseball on Tuesday evening, leading the Lancaster Stormers to an 8-2 win over the York Revolution at WellSpan Park.

It was Lancaster's second straight win over a first half Atlantic League champion, following the 12-0 drubbing of High Point on Sunday.

McAvene (2-1) yielded only one run, on a homer by Alexis Olmeda in the bottom of the third. He walked one and struck out six in the effort.

The right-hander received plenty of support from his Lancaster mates. In the third, Nick Ward and Mason Martin produced consecutive two-out singles off Foster Pace (6-2). Joseph Carpenter followed with a homer over the boards in right center for a quick 3-0 lead.

After Olmeda took McAvene over the "Arch Nemesis," in the bottom of the third, Lancaster struck for four more in the top of the fourth. Alex Isola flared a single into right and moved to second on a Danny Amaral bunt. Yeison Coca drew a walk, and, one out later, Ward yanked a two-run double into the right field corner. Martin cleared the wall in right center for his 19th homer of the year.

A Nick Lucky triple and single by newcomer Joe Campagna to open the fifth created Lancaster's final run. York scored off reliever A.J. Alexy with two outs in the ninth.

Right-hander Noah Bremer (4-1) will make the start for the Stormers on Wednesday against York righty J.C. Ramirez (0-1). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Martin reached base for the 23rd straight game...He was 3-for-4 to improve his average to .356...Lucky's triple was his fourth of the year, more than half of the team's total...McAvene was the second Stormers starter to last seven innings this season, following Noah Bremer's performance on Friday...The win was the 491st for manager Ross Peeples...The 2025 War of the Roses stands at five games apiece.







Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2025

