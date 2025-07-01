Dirty Birds, AARP-WV Celebrate Service and Our Nation's Birthday Thursday

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds will kick off the holiday weekend Thursday evening with the region's best 'up close and personal' fireworks show after their game, a pregame concert featuring Top Brass of the 249th Army Band, AARP West Virginia's annual Salute to Service and free tickets for active military and veterans.

The pregame salute will also include a tribute to "Salute to Service All-Stars" who have answered the call to military service and served in their communities, state and nation in additional ways. Starting at 5:30, Top Brass, a popular brass band within the 249th Army Band under the direction of CW3 Jeremiah Bennett, will perform favorite tunes in a concert under the third base canopy, filling the ballpark with patriotic and popular music.

"This salute to service honors all the men and women who have served our nation in many different ways, and the performance by Top Brass will be the first time that we've had a military band of that caliber lead off our Independence Day weekend celebration," said Dirty Birds owner and CEO Andy Shea. "With all the ways we are honoring all who served before and during the game and an extended fireworks show to celebrate America's 249th birthday, this will be a memorable night for everyone who comes."

"AARP has a long-standing commitment to supporting veterans, military families, and caregivers, and we are proud to join the Charleston Dirty Birds in hosting this Salute To Service Night that honors and recognizes those in our community who have served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces," said Gaylene Miller, AARP WV State Director. "Across the country, AARP works locally to honor and support veterans through meaningful programs, services, and initiatives, and remains dedicated to ensuring that veterans receive the respect and assistance they deserve."

Mountaineer Food Bank is also joining as a co-sponsor of the event to call attention to food insecurity issues faced by veterans in West Virginia and beyond. The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance has also joined the Dirty Birds in planning the evening. The 249th Army Band and a Color Guard from the West Virginia National Guard will lead a very special performance of the National Anthem right before the game.

"We are very excited to honor and celebrate the men and women who serve our country," said Charleston Dirty Birds General Manager, Ben Blum. "It is always special to partner with organizations like Mountaineer Food Bank and AARP to create a community event at the ballpark."

The Top Brass concert begins right after the gates open at 5:30 pm, with the game against our division rival Lexington Legends at 6:35 and the post-game firework show soon after the game ends. Military members will get free admission into the game and can get their free ticket at bit.ly/STSTIX25. All other tickets can be purchased at dirtybirdsbaseball.com.







