Tuesday's Ducks-Ferryhawks Game Suspended

July 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Tuesday's (July 1) game between the Long Island Ducks and Staten Island FerryHawks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark has been suspended due to inclement weather.

Long Island is leading the game 6-2 at the end of the third inning. Tuesday's (7/1) game will be continued at that point and played in its entirety on Wednesday, July 2, at 5:00 p.m. The ballpark gates will open at 4:30. Wednesday's regularly scheduled game between the Ducks and FerryHawks will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one and will now be a seven inning game.

Tickets for Tuesday's (7/1) game may be exchanged for any future 2025 Ducks regular season home game, subject to availability. Fans may exchange their tickets by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office only. For more information, please call (631) 940-TIXX.

Following Wednesday's games, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Discover Long Island. It's also an Urban Air Lake Grove Wednesday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove as fans exit the ballpark. It's a Waddle In Wednesday as well, and fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during the games will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2025 season (limit one voucher per person).

