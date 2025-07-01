Daniels' Big Night Leads Dirty Birds Past Legends

July 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds







Charleston snapped their three game losing streak with a commanding all-around performance, powered by Zach Daniels' two home runs and four RBIs, and a sharp outing from Luis de Avila in his first start. Dirty Birds won 7-2.

Charleston Top Performers:

Zach Daniels (CF): 3-for-4, 2 HRs (12), 4 RBIs, 2 Runs, SB

Joseph Rosa (SS): 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 Walks

Chad Sedio (1B): 2-for-5, 2B

Luis de Avila (SP, W, 1-0): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K

Lexington Top Performers:

Curtis Terry (1B): 1-for-3, HR (14), RBI, Run

JT Riddle (SS): 2-for-4, 2B

Austin Bates (C): 1-for-4, Run

Game Summary:

Charleston wasted no time getting on the board, scoring in the first and second before breaking the game open with a three-run third inning. Daniels led the charge with a towering blast, and Charleston never looked back.

In the fifth, Daniels struck again with a second homer, extending the lead to 7-0. Lexington managed to scrape together solo runs in the sixth and seventh, but the damage was done.

The bullpen quartet of Lusk, Reyes, Moscatiello, and Alesandro held firm to secure the win.

Key Stats:

Extra-Base Hits: Charleston had five, including two doubles and two homers.

Defense: Charleston played error-free ball. Lexington committed two costly errors.

Pitching: Charleston pitchers struck out 8 and walked only 3.







