Rain Ensures Gastonia's Lead Holds

July 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers took a 2-0 win from the High Point Rockers in a rain-shortened game at Truist Point on Tuesday night.

The Ghost Peppers gained a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second as Kevin Watson Jr. launched a two-run double, knocking in Brian O'Grady and Cole Roederer off Rockers starting pitcher Tommy Dole (L, 1-3)

Gastonia's starting pitcher Nick Wells left after the first inning after absorbing a line drive hit by Drew Mendoza that deflected to second baseman Ethan Skender who threw Mendoza out at first. Wells threw several warm-up pitches and remained in the contest but John Wilson (W, 2-1) entered the game in the bottom of the second and held the Rockers to just one hit over the final four innings.

The game was called in the top of the sixth inning when a thunder storm settled over Truist Point. The game was called after a 40-minute delay.

High Point collected just three hits with Max Viera hitting a double in the first, a single from Ben Aklinski in the second and a double by Braxton Davidson in the fifth.

The Rockers are slated to play their second game of a three-game series against the Ghost Peppers on Wednesday at 6:35 pm.

NOTES: Gastonia's lead-off hitter, Nate Scantlin, doubled to right to start the sixth and Cole Roederer had a full count when the skies opened and lightning was detected in the vicinity of the ballpark. .. The Mexico City Diablos Rojos purchased the contract of Rockers LHP Kent Emanuel on Tuesday. .. The Rockers released LHP Braeden Ogle and signed Fin Del Bonta-Smith who was most recently pitching with Pittsburgh's AA club in Altoona in June.







