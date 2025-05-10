Chicago White Sox Purchase Contract of Legends LHP Kaleb Sophy

May 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - Talented southpaw Kaleb Sophy, who struck out eight Atlantic League hitters over four appearances from the Legends bullpen in just 6.2 innings, becomes the first player in history to be transferred from one Temerity Baseball team to another, as he is slated to start for the White Sox Class A affiliate in the Carolina League on Sunday.

A native Pennsylvanian, Sophy pitched collegiately for Shippensburg (PA) State University through the 2022 season before showcasing his talents in the Major League Baseball Draft League for the Williamsport (PA) Crosscutters in 2023. Last season, the 24-year-old started 17 games for current Lexington manager Paul Fletcher, who held the same role for the Glacier (MT) Range Riders in 2024.

The first-ever Temerity Baseball player transfer is not the only connection between Lexington & Kannapolis. Legends bench coach Tommy Thompson logged more than 30 years as a minor league manager and coach in the White Sox minor league system. That included three stints as the Kannapolis (then known as the Intimidators) skipper in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Current Legends shortstop Andy Atwood roamed the Cannon Ballers infield in 2022, batting .286 over 35 games. Legends righthanded reliver Christian Edwards pitched for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in 2022 and 2024.

Temerity Baseball, led by Chairman Andy Sandler, operates three professional baseball teams: the Lexington Legends, Kannapolis (NC-Single A White Sox) Cannon Ballers and Greensboro (NC-High A Pirates) Grasshoppers.

"We are so grateful to have had Kaleb pitch for us," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "We're excited to see him continue his baseball career in the Temerity family, and see him continue his career in affiliated ball. At the end of the day that's what our organization is all about - getting players a chance to live our their dream playing professional baseball."

The Lexington Legends honored Sophy's move last night during an 11-1 win against Staten Island, and will continue their homestand tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM. The evening will feature Bookmark Redemption Night, where students who participated in the Hits the Books Program, presented by iHOP, during the school year will be able to score complimentary tickets. After the game will be another round of the best fireworks show in town. Fans can also look forward to Sunday at the ballpark, with a 2:00 PM first pitch on Mother's Day which will also feature a Mother's Day Brunch in the Lexington Lounge - fans can still reserve their slot for brunch by calling the Legends Group Sales line.







Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2025

Chicago White Sox Purchase Contract of Legends LHP Kaleb Sophy - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.